Golf course in Kansas City’s urban core taking next step in development plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An golf course in Kansas City’s urban core is growing.

In a difficult year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the rolling hills of the Harris Park golf course, located at E. 40th Street and Wayne Avenue, have remained open. In fact, this week it’s moved forward to its third phase of development.

“We just got our permits last week, and we just got the plumbing. We passed our permits with the plumbing in the building, and we’re just heading into our third phase,” said Chis Harris, executive director of Harris Park.

The conclusion of this new phase will bring permanent restrooms with running water that will replace the existing port-a-potty.

The pandemic was devastating to the park’s fundraising efforts, but because Harris kept the park’s expenses low, they were able to survive.

“We usually do 8-9 fundraising programs a year, but we didn’t do any this year. We keep things here at a minimum. I called this a true nonprofit,” Harris said.

John Moore, a partner at Husch Blackwell Law firm, helped Harris Park get its permit. He said the work Harris has done is amazing.

“Really it’s a beautiful park. It really is. I mean Chris has brought this so far along. I think anybody who comes up here has to be impressed by what he’s been able to do,” Moore said.

Those in the community agree.

“We don’t even play basketball anymore. This is what we do now,” said Erving Gross, a new golfer in the area.

Harris said he’s most proud of the fact that he’s been able to take a passion and turn it into something that could help change his community.

