KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The next step in building observation wheel in Kansas City, Missouri, add the seats.

The Wheel at Pennway Point now has 36 gondolas in place for the future riders.

Those gondolas are enclosed for a good reason.

The wheel will open pretty soon, when the weather is much colder.

FOX4 reported earlier his month that it would start taking riders in November.

Most of the rest of the Pennway Point Project on the ground, near I-35 and the IRS building, will open next year.