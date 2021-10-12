Good dog: Drug dog helps seize more than $1M in Kansas City area

LIBERTY, Mo. — A new crime-fighting tool is paying off for the Clay County Sheriff’s office.

Meet Csibi. He is a Dutch shepherd that joined the Sheriff’s Office in January. As of Friday, he and his partner, Det. Andrew Ignatenko had seized more than $1 million in cash from illegal drug smuggling so far this year.

This is Csibi (pronounced Cheebee). In the 9 months he has been with the Sheriff’s Office, he and his partner Detective Ignatenko have intercepted & seized over $1 MILLION in cash that was being smuggled as part of illegal drug trafficking. He does it all for the Kong. pic.twitter.com/DibAVzXiHz — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) October 12, 2021

Csibi and Det. Ignatenko are part of a DEA task force that looks for illegally smuggled drugs and cash in different areas of Kansas City, Mo. The office said that after the money is no longer considered evidence, it is turned over to the government in accordance with federal statues. Some of the money is then distributed back to local law enforcement agencies.

The sheriff’s office said that while Csibi loves his job, he’s really in it for his Kong reward after making a bust.