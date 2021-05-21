Good Samaritan brutally beaten after stopping to help stranded driver on I-35 in Clay County

Editor’s note: Some of the images included in this video and story are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. — A northwest Missouri man is grateful to be alive after surviving a violent attack in Clay County. He was trying to be a good Samaritan, stopping to help a stranded driver.

FOX4 spoke exclusively with the victim about the horrifying ordeal and his frustrations with what’s happened since.

It’s not uncommon for Jason Jones to stop and help a stranded driver on the side of the road. But the 72-year-old said he’ll probably never do it again after being beaten with an inch of his life along Interstate 35.

Jones takes pride in training horses on his farm in rural Daviess County. But he’s a little less steady on his feet now after just coming home from 11 days in the hospital.

“Is it luck or the good Lord watching over me? Great spirit was watching, I think,” Jones said.

Jones was heading toward Kansas City, planning to stop off at a couple salvage yards when he saw a driver with a blown tire and pulled over.

“He was kind of stand-offish, like kind of wish I hadn’t stopped, but I kept asking and they kept saying yes,” he said.

Jones said 19-year-old Choyce Davis and a young woman with him hopped in his van. He took them to two salvage businesses looking for a spare tire. They ultimately loaded up and headed back to the couple’s car, parked near the Holt exit on I-35 in Clay County.

“We got their tire, got back in the van and just barely started off. All the sudden something hit me on top of the head,” Jones said.

The young woman allegedly grabbed a metal rod, bashing it into his skull. Jones tried to stop her as the van veered off the road.

“I knew what was happening. We were going in the ditch. So I turned around, grabbed the draw pin, opened the door and dived out on my head,” he said.

Jones said Davis grabbed his neck, choked him and started punching him in the face.

“There was nothing I could do. I’m 72 years old. My energy was gone. There was nothing I could do but take it,” Jones said.

A passerby called 911. The couple tried to get in the van and take off, but it was stuck in the mud. Deputies arrived fast, arresting Davis and the young woman.

“In today’s world, nobody does that and that was my thing. I’ve always stopped to help people. They’ve always appreciated it — until now. Now at my age, maybe I’ll think twice next time before I do it again,” Jones said.

Jason Jones after the assault

Jones was rushed to the hospital with his face covered in blood, eyes black and blue. Doctors found a brain bleed and fractured skull and didn’t know if he’d survive.

“I do feel blessed, yes,” Jones said.

But he’s also angry after learning Davis, who is from Illinois, was granted bond.

“He needed to stay there until he rotted away as far as I’m concerned,” Jones said.

Davis is due back in court June 2. The female suspect is a juvenile but could ultimately be charged as an adult.

