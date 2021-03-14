Good Samaritan killed following two separate vehicle crashes in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a Good Samaritan was killed early Sunday morning following two separate vehicle crashes.

Officers responded to an injury crash just after 3 a.m. near 59th and Nogard, just north of Parallel Parkway. When officers arrived they discovered two separate crash incidents involving three vehicles and one death.

Initial investigation by police indicates the driver of a SUV was traveling south on 59th at Nogard and was struck by a driver of a sedan traveling north. The sedan came to a rest one block away at which time the driver and occupants ran from the scene on foot.

A Good Samaritan who stopped to check on the driver of the SUV was standing next to the vehicle when it was struck again, this time by a pick-up. The impact of that crash killed the Good Samaritan, who was described as a woman in her late 50s. Her name has not been released at this time.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pick-up was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

