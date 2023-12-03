KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just a couple of weeks ago, Cameron Kurzweil of Lawson was on his way home from work around 1 a.m. on Hwy 69, north of Excelsior Springs.

That is when he saw 76-year-old Jon Goodwin and his motorcycle in the middle of a highway.

Kurzweil pulled over to help the man and drove him to the Excelsior Springs Hospital, which Goodwin’s wife says may have saved his life.

“When his wife called me that next morning after he had been transferred from here to Liberty, and she was over the moon thankful, and saying that I did save his life,” Kurzweil said.

When Kurzweil saw Goodwin in the middle of the road, he knew he had to help bring him to safety.

“I know you are not supposed to move anybody with bike accidents; you shouldn’t move anybody, but him being in the middle of the highway, I felt like I didn’t have a choice, Kurzweil said. “So I got him over to the curb because he was in the middle of the road and got his bike picked up.”

Jon Goodwin’s wife, Sandy, says it’s unclear what caused Jon to crash on Highway 69 north of Lawson.

“I don’t know how long he was there, but they said basically I saved his life taking him in so early,” Kurzweil said.

Sandy Goodwin is beyond thankful that Cameron was driving down Highway 69 around the same time as the accident and was able to rescue her husband.

“I didn’t know he had internal bleeding. I didn’t know he had broken ribs and a broken collarbone. I knew his ribs hurt and his foot hurt; I knew that,” Kurzweil said. “She said I saved his life, and God was looking out.”

Kurzweil has kept in contact with the Goodwin’s since the accident.

He said Jon is expected to get out of the hospital in a wheelchair sometime Monday.

Kurzweil plans to meet with Jon and Sandy in the coming weeks.

Jon Goodwin was initially treated at the Excelsior Springs Hospital but was later transferred to a different hospital for treatment and recovery.