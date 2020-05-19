Good Samaritan ‘severely battered’ after trying to help stop thief, Overland Park police say

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are asking for help finding two people involved in a theft and battery that happened on May 9.

According to police, a woman entered a business at 9600 Metcalf, what appears to be the Home Depot, and began concealing several items. She then walked out of the store.

The loss prevention officer there tried to stop the woman, but she began to flee. That’s when an unidentified man, who police call a Good Samaritan, stepped in to try to help stop the woman.

A man driving a gold Honda Accord then got out of the car and “severely battered the Good Samaritan,” according to a police statement. The two suspects then got into the car, which had a temporary license plate, and drove away.

Police said the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

The woman appears in photos provided by the police as Caucasian with brown hair. The man is described as Hispanic in the statement.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8768 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.