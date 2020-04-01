Goodwill donating scrubs, button down shirts to local health care workers facing shortages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just like masks, area health care workers are reporting there's a shortage of other gear like scrubs, smocks and personal protective equipment.

It's affecting doctors, nurses and all types of health care workers as they battle coronavuris, and that's why Goodwill is stepping in to support those on the front lines.

Good goes further. That's the slogan of the Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas, and that's what they intend to do with the donations they've received that they can't resell since area stores are closed.

Donated medical scrubs and men's cotton button down shirts, which can be used as smocks, are being sourced from 14 local MoKan Goodwill stores.

Goodwill and FOX4 reached out to Pride Cleaners, asking for help in sanitizing and prepping the shirts and scrubs. They were eager to support the effort.

Once laundered, sanitized and pressed, put on hangers and wrapped in plastic at Pride Cleaners, these scrubs and shirts will be donated to health care facilities identified by the Kansas City Medical Society and other local health care coalitions.

“We get so many donations from the community, and we utilize them in different ways," said Taite Pulliam, with the Goodwill in Olathe. "And being able for everyone to come together and realize we have so much to offer -- we have stores with items in it that can be repurposed and used differently.”

She said giving back to the community is what it's all about.

"I think it’s important because Goodwill is known for giving back to the community," she said, "and for us to be able to switch so quickly to helping in a different way during this time is huge for us.”

So far, Goodwill has delivered several hundred medical scrubs and shirts to the KC Care Health Center at 31st and Broadway.

With assistance from the Kansas City Medical Society, many public and private medical practices and clinics will continue to receive the attire needed to help patients.

Clothing donations aren't needed at this time, but you can make monetary donations to Goodwill by texting "shirts" to 816-408-3630 or online here.