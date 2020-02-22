Goodwill launches new initiative to train employees in artificial intelligence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Goodwill is trying to stay ahead of the robotic revolution and train its employees on the latest technology.

Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas announced "The Artemis Initiative."

The new initiative is meant to train employees on how to use robots, artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technology.

David Starr from the local startup Tesseract Ventures says in the next five years, millions of workers will either need to upgrade their skill set or find new jobs.



"Goodwill is doing the right thing through The Artemis Initiative by getting in front of that, and figuring out how to make it a benefit instead of displacing the workforce," he said.