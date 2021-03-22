Goodwill sues city of Olathe after ordinance prevents it from opening in new location

OLATHE, Kan. — Goodwill said it’s plans of opening a new store in Olathe were dashed because of a city ordinance.

Goodwill planned to set up shop in a vacant storefront that was previously an “Aldi” less than a mile away from their previous location.

However, the city notified them of a 2016 ordinance that prohibits thrift stores from operating within 200 feet of a residential neighborhood, or within a mile of another thrift store. Their proposed location would violate both restrictions in the ordinance.

After 19 years in Olathe Goodwill CEO Ed Lada said learning about that ordinance was devastating.

“When we heard that we couldn’t get a business license it was pretty devastating. Again, 19 years in a community is a long time.“ Lada, said.

Lada says this ordinance is an example of systemic classism.

“I can’t look at my staff in the eye, I can’t look at my volunteer board, and our volunteers and donors, and be like; ‘Hey the city of Olathe deems what we do at Goodwill as undesirable.”

The new location sits directly in front of the Briarwood Neighborhood. However, the homeowner’s association and many who live in Briarwood support the new store.

“We need to advocate for repurposing reusing clothes as opposed to going and buying brand new stuff so I think it would be a great addition to the neighborhood.” Erika Carsella, Briarwood resident, said.

Fox 4 reached out to city leaders for comment, but due to the pending litigation they declined to comment.