Goodwill’s billion dollar side hustle you’ve probably never heard of or shopped

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Goodwill is making a killing on all of your old stuff, even during a time when many of the organization’s stores were closed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Stuck at home with time to kill, millions of people spent much of 2020 cleaning out closets, cabinets and entire rooms of stuff they no longer wanted.

Much of it ended up at Goodwill donation sites across the country.

Instead of drowning in donations, Goodwill headed online to sell as many of the donations as possible.

The shopgoodwill.com auction site is not new. It’s been around for more than two decades. According to an interview with Forbes, the company’s CEO said it makes more money on individual items that are auctioned off than if they were sold in stores.

“What we put on shopgoodwill sells and usually sells at a higher value than if we put it in the store,” says Toni Giffin, the CEO of Goodwill Industries of San Diego County.

You can find everything from diamond jewelry to designer bags to religious items on the site.

There’s also a ‘Hot 50’ list that shows the auction items that have been viewed by the most people.

You may be able to score a vintage Louis Vuitton Handbag for a steal.

Items on the site come from all over the country and most can be shipped. Kansas City’s Goodwill locations also have some great finds.

These are the most recent top selling shopgoodwill.com items from right here in the Kansas City metro.

Someone bought this Cartier Ballon Bleu automatic men’s watch for $2,752.

How about this 13.4g 14K gold and diamond bracelet? It sold for $1,602.99.

There is much more than jewelry at shopgoodwill.org. How about some iconic Ted Williams jazz photographs? The set sold for just over $1,500 recently.

There are also a lot of retro items. Here’s a blast from the past! Someone dropped more than $1,100 on this Akai GX-635D reel to reel stereo Tape recorder.

The steal may be this lot of Marvel and other comic books. Someone donated them to a Kansas City Goodwill location. The lot hit the auction site and sold for just over $1,000.

There is another side to shopgoodwill.com. Just like in stores, revenue generated from online sales supports the organization’s mission to help people with all abilities to find work and have other personal development opportunities.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android