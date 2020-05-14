Gov. Kelly adds Phase 1.5 to Kansas reopening plan, some businesses to remain closed

TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly has added a new phase to the “Ad Astra” state reopening plan, which will allow some businesses to open but keep others that would have opened in Phase 2 closed.

The executive order, which was signed on May 14, establishes Phase 1.5, starting May 18.

The new phase will allow nail salons, barber shops, hair salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses to open. Walk-in appointments are not allowed.

Gyms are also allowed to open, but group fitness classes are not allowed, and locker rooms can only be used to go to the bathroom. All of these companies must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Here is a list of the types of buisnesses that must remain closed:

Bars and night clubs, excluding already operating curbside and carryout services;

Non-tribal Casinos;

Theaters, museums, and other indoor leisure spaces (trampoline parks, arcades, etc.);

Community centers;

Outdoor and indoor large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000 or more;

Fairs, festivals, carnivals, parades;

Swimming pools (other than backyard pools);

Organized sports facilities, sports tournaments, sports games, and sports practices; and

Summer camps.

Group gatherings must still remain limited to 10 people or less, while maintaining social distancing.

According to the order, in-person commencement or graduation ceremonies are allowed, as long as no more than 10 people are in a room or gymnasium at one time. Drive-in celebrations are allowed as long as people are not congregating outside the vehicles in groups larger than 10.

Gov. Kelly said in a statement that the rate of coronavirus spread had not decreased enough in the state to move into Phase 2, which would have allowed most establishments to reopen with limited capacity.

“Unfortunately, the daily rate of disease spread has not shown the downward trajectory necessary to move fully into Phase 2,” Kelly stated. “Phase 1.5 will continue our transition, but with necessary caution.”

The governor will evaluate the state’s ability to combat the virus and then determine when the state should move to the next phase, according to the statement.

