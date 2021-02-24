Gov. Kelly executive order allows additional health professionals to give COVID-19 vaccines

This computer screen capture from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s page on Facebook shows her giving the annual State of the State address, Tuesday, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says that given the recent mob violence in Washington, the state’s leaders must “must commit ourselves to set an example” of working together. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order Wednesday that would allow additional healthcare professionals to administer vaccines in the state.

“We must use every tool in our arsenal to vaccinate Kansans as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Kelly said.

Under the order, pharmacy students, dentists, paramedics and other professionals who provide injections or inoculations in their practice will be temporarily permitted to administer COVID-19 vaccines that are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

“While there is still a vaccine shortage, this order will increase the number of vaccinators in our state so we can achieve our vaccination goals as soon as supply allows.” Kelly said.

Missouri announced Tuesday that local Hy-Vee pharmacies began giving COVID-19 vaccines as part of a federal effort.