OLATHE, Kan. —For the first time in more than a decade, the Johnson County District Court will add new judges to the bench.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Jason Billam of Olathe, Stephanie Goodenow of Lenexa and Catherine Decena Triplett of De Soto to fill three newly created judge positions in the 10th Judicial District.

The three new judge positions were created through a bipartisan budget plan approved by lawmakers and signed by Kelly back in April.

District court judges are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission.

The 10th Judicial Nominating Committee interviewed 27 candidates, and sent the names of five nominees to Kelly in September.

Billam is the co-founder of the Overland Park-based firm Billam & Henderson. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law and currently serves as the co-chair for the Kansas Criminal Law Ethics and Grievance Committee.

Goodenow is the owner of Goodenow Law in Lenexa. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law. Goodenow was recognized as a 2021 Top 50 Women in Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyer.

Triplett is the owner of Triplett Law Firm in Shawnee. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law and is an active member of the Johnson County Bar Association.

After serving an initial one-year term, the new judges will be up for a retention vote in the next general election. If voters approve the incumbent candidates, they will each serve a four-year term.