Gov. Kelly orders flags at half-staff Wednesday in honor of fallen Overland Park Officer Mosher

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of Overland Park Officer Mike Mosher, who died in the line of duty.

Mosher, a nearly 15-year veteran of the Overland Park Police Department, was killed in a shootout with a hit-and-run suspect on May 3.

Kelly’s order applies to flags at all public institutions throughout Kansas from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, the day of Mosher’s private memorial service.

Although the service is private, the public can still honor Mosher the day before his funeral, Overland Park police said.

The department is organizing a drive-by visitation from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Overland Park Convention Center.

Those who take part in this visitation should enter the parking lot from the north side of convention center, police said.

The governor is also ordering flags at half-staff on Friday to observe Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“This week, as we honor the loss of one fallen officer, we also must recognize the continued sacrifices all of our law enforcement officers make as they serve and protect,” Kelly said. “We are able to live freely because of the brave women and men who suit up every day to protect our communities.”

Mosher saw a hit-and-run crash near 123rd and Antioch when he was off-duty but in uniform because he was headed into work.

Police said the suspect was 38-year-old Phillip Michael Carney of Overland Park.

Mosher followed the suspect’s vehicle to 123rd and Mackey where the suspect stopped, and Mosher approached the vehicle.

That’s when gunshots were exchanged, and both Mosher and Carney were shot. Carney died at the scene.

Mosher was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died with his wife and daughter at his side.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of Officer Mike Mosher’s death,” Kelly said last week. “When our officers sign up to protect and serve our communities, they are putting their lives on the line for us.

“The sacrifices he and his family have made will certainly not be forgotten. Officer Mosher was an outstanding officer, and I offer my sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

The 37-year-old was a highly decorated officer, recently earning the Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association Officer of the Year award after stopping a man who was shooting an AK-47 at an Overland Park apartment complex.

He was also the president of the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police.

Kelly also signed a new executive order last week, amending a previous order, to add first responders to the list of people who are able to be recognized posthumously with flags flown at half-staff. The new order now includes law enforcement, fire and emergency responders.