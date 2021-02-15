Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to conserve energy during dangerous freezing weather

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly held a news conference Monday afternoon to address the extreme winter weather and blackouts that Kansans have endured.

Kelly reiterated that the state is mobilizing resources to address the challenges created by this extreme winter weather.

She also implored Kansans to conserve as much energy as possible.

She asked that Kansans take the following steps.

Keep your thermostat between 65 and 68°. Reduce the temperature on your water heater to 120°. Seal any leaks around doors and windows. Change or clean your furnace filters Close blinds and curtains.

“Simple steps like this won’t seem like much but they will make a measurable difference in conserving energy and I can’t stress this point enough we all must cut back on natural gas and electricity usage now to ensure that we have enough available to make it through the subzero temperatures.“ Kelly, said.

The state instituted its first series of planned rolling blackouts Monday afternoon in an attempt to conserve energy.

Andrew French, chair of the Kansas Corporation Commission said there is a chance that there could be more rolling blackouts.

“These would be coordinated the goal is for them to be 30 minutes to an hour at a time in any geographic area and then power would come back on.“

Kelly said energy conservation over the next three days is crucial.

“How we respond over the next 48 to 72 hours is critical.“

If you or a loved one is currently without adequate heat visit your county website, there you will be able to find the warming center closest to you.