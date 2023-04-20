TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would have required physicians to tell women that a drug-induced abortion can be reversed.

The governor vetoed House Bill 2264 on Wednesday. The proposal would have enacted the No Patient Left Alone Act to allow in-person visitation to certain patients at hospitals, adult care homes and hospice facilities and established a patient’s bill of rights.

“In August, Kansans made clear that they believe personal healthcare decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor, not politicians in Topeka,” Kelly said in a statement Wednesday. “This bill would interfere with that relationship and, given the uncertain science behind it, could be harmful to Kansans’ health.”

Speaker of the Kansas House Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, released the following statement Wednesday in response to the governor’s veto.

“With this veto, Governor Kelly has shown that she does not believe vulnerable women have the right to know all of their options. The Woman’s Right to Know Act does just that, notifying women that the effects of a pill abortion may be reversible using progesterone, a hormone produced naturally during pregnancy. House Republicans stand united to act during veto session to ensure women in this incredibly vulnerable position are provided with all the facts.” -Rep. Dan Hawkins, (R) Speaker of the House

The bill passed the House 80-38 earlier this month, after it passed the Senate 26-11.

The Legislature will return on April 26 for veto session. The House would need 84 votes to override the veto and 27 votes in the Senate.