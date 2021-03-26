Gov. Laura Kelly announces all Kansas adults will qualify for COVID-19 vaccination starting Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that starting next Monday, March 29, 2021, the State of Kansas will make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all Kansans (16+), entering the final Phase 5 of the Vaccine Prioritization plan.

Sedgwick County on Wednesday stated they are ready to move into the plan. Following Gov. Kelly’s announcement, County Chairman Pete Meitzner will provide comments at 12:30 p.m. live via County’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“With the anticipated increase in supply from the federal government, we must get every dose of vaccine into arms quickly,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I strongly encourage every Kansan to get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get back to school, back to work, and back to normal.”

As of March 26, 35.1% of the adult population in Kansas had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In the early part of the vaccination program from December to February, limited federal supply led to demand for vaccine consistently outstripping supply.

However, the supply increases of recent weeks have reversed this situation. Local health departments and providers have started reporting a decline in demand despite the state opening to Phases 3 and 4 populations. To ensure no vaccine goes to waste, the Kelly administration decided to open eligibility to all Kansans.

Kansans are encouraged to use the Vaccine Finder tool to find the nearest location with the available vaccine.