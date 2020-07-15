Start of school in Kansas delayed until after Labor Day, Gov. Kelly says

TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly says schools in Kansas won’t start until after Labor Day.

The order only affects K-12 schools, not higher education — but it will also affect the start of school activities and athletics.

The Democratic governor plans to issue an executive order on Monday when she will provide more details. Hear more from Kelly in the video player above.

Kelly ordered all K-12 buildings closed in mid-March for the rest of the spring semester to check the spread of coronavirus, and received some criticism from the Republican-controlled Legislature for acting so quickly.

The State Board of Education approved a document Wednesday that details the safety guidance local schools will be encouraged to follow.

The board’s guidelines call for teachers and staff to wear masks inside and suggests all students be told to wear them if they’re in middle or high school.

It recommends hourly hand-washing, daily temperature checks for all staff, and limiting visitors and the movement of students. The guidelines also say all students should be observed daily for signs of illness.

The roughly 1,100 pages of recommendations cover not only issues such as masks but others dealing with instruction and measuring students’ progress when some classes are online.

Local school boards can adopt them in whole, in part or not at all, and can decide when and how to reopen their buildings.

Many Kansas school districts in the metro have delayed releasing their plans as they wait for the state’s guidelines and Kelly’s input.

Kelly’s delay on the start of school comes after a spike in reported coronavirus cases deemed “awful” by Dr. Lee Norman, the head of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

His agency reported Wednesday that Kansas has confirmed 20,993 cases, up 935 or 4.8%, since Monday. The number of reported COVID-19-related deaths jumped by 11 to 299.

Kansas has reported an average of 482 new cases a day over the past seven days — its worst seven-day average during the pandemic. The number of reported cases in Kansas has grown by 40% in two weeks, with 6,003 new cases confirmed.