Missouri Gov. Parson calls for special session on supplemental budget in November

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he is calling for a special session on a supplemental budget next month. It will start on Nov. 5.

Parson said it will include funding for school nutrition programs, job training grants, emergency solution grants for the homeless, domestic violence programs and child support.

The governor said he’s calling the special session because there’s still CARES Act funding that needs to be distributed.

Before making the announcement, Parson explained how Missouri was outpacing its economic and budget forecast.

He said that’s why a few weeks ago the state was able to release some of the general revenue funds it restricted earlier this year as well as $95 million in CARES Act funding.