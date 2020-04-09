Gov. Parson closes Missouri schools for rest of school year, continuing classes remotely

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson has ordered all Missouri schools to close for the rest of the school year.

Classes for all public and charter schools will continue remotely for the rest of the school year, Parson said.

Missouri schools had already been closed through April 24 under the statewide stay-at-home order that Parson implemented late last week.

On Thursday, the governor said he made the decision to extend school closures with input from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and several rural and urban district superintendents.

There will be exceptions for nutrition and child care services, which were outlined when Parson previously ordered schools to temporarily close.

“Although it may be hard to see now, I want Missourians to know that our aggressive efforts to combat COVID-19 are working,” the governor said. “We were planning for COVID-19 long before Missouri’s first case and have been taking action ever since.”

Gov. Laura Kelly closed Kansas schools for the remainder of the school year in March, also moving all students to remote learning.