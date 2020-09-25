Gov. Parson declares state of emergency, activates National Guard in response to recent protests

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday activating the Missouri National Guard in response to recent protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.

The order was signed in response to the civil unrest across the country after a Kentucky grand jury decided against charging police with Taylor’s death.

A spokeswoman from the governor’s office says under this executive order, the national guard and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are ready to assist local law enforcement if necessary to protect life and property.

Parson says peaceful protesting is allowed, but in the case of civil unrest in Missouri, necessary actions will be used to stop it.