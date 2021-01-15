Gov. Parson discusses challenge of meeting Missouri’s vaccination demand

ST. LOUIS – More Missourians are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Mike Parson announced the activation of Phase 1B, Tier 1 of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan Thursday. That means vaccinations for public health administrators and staff, as well as law enforcement, fire services, corrections, emergency management, public works, and emergency services.



“We know that changes the game from a half million people into the millions and we’re preparing for that every day,” Parson said.



On Monday, Jan. 18, Phase 1B, Tier 2 will be activated, allowing for people 65 and older and those with comorbidities to be vaccinated. Those conditions include cancer, kidney disease, heart conditions, weak immune systems, severe obesity, and more.



“This is the same plan we submitted in October to the CDC,” Parson said. “The great thing about it is we have been able to execute it as those become available. And I’m excited to get into that 65-year-old population.”

The governor said that age group continues to put major stress on the health care system. The state doesn’t get what they want when it comes to doses. They get what the federal government gives them.



“The supply is still not there to meet the demand,” Parson said. “Every day, we get it in and get the allotments out but it’s still going to be an issue.



“I guess the best way to explain it is a bank account. Whatever they put into your account is what you get. But you have to wait until they deposit that.”



Federal partners informed the state of Missouri that they plan to significantly increase vaccine supply next week. Parson said every dose of vaccination that Missouri has received, has been ordered and shipped to vaccinators.



For more information, go to MoStopsCovid.com.