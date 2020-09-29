Gov. Parson, first lady cancel Fall Festival at Governor’s Mansion after COVID-19 diagnoses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady have canceled their fall festival scheduled for this weekend after the two were diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

On Sept. 23, the governor’s office confirmed Teresa Parson had begun showing mild symptoms. A rapid test confirmed she had contracted the virus. Although the governor had not experienced any symptoms, he too was tested that day. His test results also came back positive.

The first lady has been quarantining at the couple’s home in Bolivar, Missouri, while the governor works in isolation at the Governor’s Mansion.

On Tuesday, Gov. Parson said Teresa is doing well and no longer experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. But they want to be cautious, so the first lady will stay at their Bolivar home for the rest of the week.

That means the Parsons have decided to postpone their Fall Festival, which was scheduled for Oct. 3, just after the governor was scheduled to end his 10-day isolation.

“We are extremely thankful that the First Lady is feeling healthy and no longer experiencing symptoms,” Gov. Parson said in a statement.

“However, we feel that postponing the Fall Festival is the best decision at this time. I fully support Teresa in taking extra precautions, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the People’s House very soon.”

The governor’s office said they tentatively plan to combine the Fall Festival with their Halloween event at the Governor’s Mansion.