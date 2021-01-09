Gov. Parson holds prayer service in hometown to celebrate inauguration

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Missouri’s governor kicked off his inauguration celebration Saturday with a prayer service in his hometown, with more than 100 people gathered at Southwest Baptist University to pray with the Parson family.

Saturday’s event started with an introduction of the 57th governor and his family, then followed by prayer and worship.

“Blest him with the energy day by day that he needs to fulfill the responsibilities of this office,” said Pastor of First Baptist Church in Bolivar Billy Russel. “For four more years, you get to carry a banner on your heart which bears God’s truth.”

Russell reminded Parson of his past before he become a sheriff, state representative, senator, lieutenant governor and governor.

“You came from a hard scrabble farm in Hickory County, to the military police corps to the service station where you check my oil and your gorgeous wife checked the books,” Russel said.

The governor’s brother blessed Parson and First Lady Teresa as they lead the state of Missouri for the next four years.

“Pray that you’ll bless, as you have in the past, Mike and Teresa,” Kent Parson said. “That you’ll continue to give them the leadership of your presence.”

My brother Kent Parson giving the closing prayer. pic.twitter.com/mPWt39vZ9n — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 9, 2021

The Southwest University Baptist Band played during the service.

This year is also the bicentennial of the state. August 10, 2021 will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri becoming a state, which is being kicked off with the inauguration.

Parson will be sworn in during the inauguration ceremony Monday at 11:30 a.m. on the South Lawn of the Capitol in Jefferson City.

During the ceremony, other state elected officials will also take their oath, such as Lieut. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.