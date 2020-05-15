Gov. Parson inspects safety procedures for workers’ return to Ford Claycomo plant

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson inspected new safety procedures at Ford’s manufacturing assembly plant Friday.

The governor said we must fight the virus and return to work at the same time.

Gov. Parson entered the plant the same way workers will when they return on Monday.

Workers must stay six feet away from each other and go through a temperature check and health screening before returning to the assembly line.

The governor said Missouri may play a larger role in manufacturing personal protective equipment the nation needs.

“The one lesson I have learned out of this whole ordeal is never be dependent on other states,” Parson said. “Never be dependent on foreign countries for what we needed. We will much more prepared for that.”

Ford has produced more than 400,000 reusable surgical gowns from airbag materials and is also producing more than 1.5 million face shields a week.

Ford plans on recalling about 2,500 workers on Monday, a far cry from the more than 7,300 that worked in the Missouri plant when it shut down in March.