KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The movie industry is growing beyond Hollywood. States like Georgia, New Mexico, and Texas bring in big productions each year, and some hope Missouri could soon be added to that lucrative list.

The “Show MO Act” reinstates tax incentives for production companies to film projects in Missouri. A similar law sunset in 2013. Since then, Missouri’s lost big projects to other states, but this new law will hopefully change that.

Governor Mike Parson signed the “Show MO Act” into law in July 2023. With a $16 million cap, the tax credit goes up to 40% with a base of 20%. Here’s how it works:

• 20% tax credit for all qualifying film productions

• Extra 5% if at least 15% of the production is filmed in a rural or blighted area

• Extra 5% if a certain number of Missouri residents are hired on these productions

• Extra 5% if the productions depict the state or region in a positive light

The Department of Economic Development decides which productions are approved

Companies must first submit an application with the state and prove they have the financing for a project. After the production is approved and filming takes place in Missouri, production companies must go to an independent Missouri-licensed CPA to do an audit of the spending.

Then, it goes to the state for a secondary audit to make sure money is spent properly and that production does what it said it would do.

“It’s a real opportunity not to just get the dollars coming in for the productions, but to be able to build a brand-new workforce,” said Cole Payne, a film producer based out of Russellville, who also owns his own content company Traverse Media.

The incentive means Missourians can be trained to work on professional sets alongside the 11,000 professionals working in the motion picture and commercial production industry already. It could also lead some people to consider starting their own companies to support the entertainment industry, like camera and equipment rentals or trailer rentals.

“The government, Missouri, is not writing a check. Your tax dollars are not paying for this. It’s literally a tax break that is only given out if much more money is spent in the state,” added Cole, who’s talking about money spent on lodging and food, as well as things we don’t think about when it comes to filming, like off-duty police officers and medics. “We go and rent old churches and give them an injection of cash that they wouldn’t otherwise have that helps them refurbish the facilities.”

Missouri lost big on Ozark, the Netflix hit series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

Despite being set in the Lake of the Ozarks, filming happened in Atlanta because Missouri didn’t have an incentive program in place when filming started in 2016.

“When you produce films, you really just don’t go anywhere that doesn’t have a tax incentive.” One of the last major films shot in Missouri was the Oscar-nominated Gone Girl. Filming for that took place in Cape Girardeau in 2013, two months before the previous film incentive sunset.

Missouri now joins 38 other states like Oklahoma and Nebraska in offering film incentives. The “Show MO Act” goes into effect August 28.