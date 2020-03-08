Gov. Parson, state officials announce 1st ‘Presumptive Positive’ coronavirus case in Missouri

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson and other Missouri officials have announced the first case of coronavirus in Missouri, which will test “presumptive positive.”

Officials said the patient was tested in a local facility with the same test as the test the CDC uses, which came back positive. However, the test was not FDA approved, so officials can not officially confirm the case as positive.

They said the patient was quarantined and given the proper treatment.

“We have no concern about patients being at risk,” one medical professional said.

Officials said the case developed in St. Louis County, but they did not say where. They said the person recently returned from a visit in Italy.

This comes the same day that officials in Kansas announced the first confirmed case in the state. The patient is also the first case in the Kansas City metro, living in Olathe.

