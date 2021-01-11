Gov. Parson talks expectations for first full term

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson addressed safety and COVID-19 as he looked ahead to lead the state through the next four years.

An hour after he was sworn in as the state’s 57th Governor, Parson acknowledged there is a lot of work that needs to be done.

He said the state has already administered 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines, and is working on a plan to vaccinate millions more people.

“We’ll start probably next week starting to define Phase 1B,” said Parson.

He also said that the state needs a plan to help create jobs and train workers while improving infrastructure and health care across the state.

“Trying times exposes you to things that you need to do a better job, so I think you’ll see things like telemedicine, telehealth, it’ll be a priority,” said Parson.

When asked about the riot at the capitol and if he’s concerned about a similar protest happening at the Capitol in Jefferson City, he said precautions are being taken. He didn’t elaborate, but said the riot shouldn’t of happened.

“People took action they never should take,” said Parson. “I’ve said all along, whether it’s in Missouri or in Washington, D.C., I believe, I believe in civil protests. I believe that people have the right to the first amendment. But what I don’t believe is I don’t believe anybody or any cause has the right to commit crimes.”

This is Parson’s first full-term as Governor.

He served as Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor in 2017-2018. He was sworn in to serve the remainder of Eric Greitens term after he resigned amid scandal.