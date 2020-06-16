Gov. Parson touts infrastructure to boost employment, economy as Missouri reopens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri lifted its remaining restrictions to reopen the economy Tuesday.

Gov. Mike Parson said it’s good for people to get out and about, and he believes infrastructure projects will help the state’s employment bounce back.

The governor said companies like Burns and McDonnell will drive growth in the Show-Me State.

During the last three months, while many people were working and sheltering at home, Burns and McDonnell still had dozens of people working on-site at critical infrastructure projects like its new world headquarters.

Parson said Missouri enjoyed record low unemployment in January, and infrastructure projects like water systems, new highways and electrical grids will help get the state’s jobs back.

“I think today we’re saying, ‘OK, we have to go back to work now,'” Parson said Tuesday. “We hit a little bump in the road. Needless to say, for 90 days all of that still remains out there. I’m confident if we just stay focused on getting back to infrastructure, workforce development, those things will bring us right back to where we are. It will take a little time, but we’ll get there.”

The governor cautioned that the virus is still out there, but he believes Missourians will use common sense to limit their risks.

If a second wave of infections does strike, he said Missouri is in a better position to respond, knowing better how to care for the most vulnerable populations.

Parson said a resurgence of the coronavirus probably won’t result in an extreme shutdown of most activities like we’ve experienced during the last 90 days. He said the state government can be more selective in fighting the virus and keeping our economy working.