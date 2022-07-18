KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson welcomed thousands of veterans today as part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ annual convention.

Parson says those who have served are a big influence in Missouri.

The governor said he felt right at home among a crowd of veterans. Parson served six years in the Army as a military police officer before beginning a civilian career in law enforcement that lasted more than 20 years.

Parson says during his time as governor, he’s taken action to make sure Missouri is doing more for its veterans.

“We are making the largest investment in mental health facilities in the state of Missouri and mental health facilities to help our veterans across the state,” Parson said. “We are also making the largest capital improvement in our state’s history for veterans’ homes and services for our veterans, here in the state of Missouri.”

Parson told delegates that Missouri ranks 15th in the nation for having the most people who have served in the armed forces, and he says that’s why Missourians put freedom above all else, which explains decisions he has made as governor during the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The VFW has more than 1.5-million members and often sets national priorities for veterans in Congress.

