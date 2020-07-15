Gov. Parson urges young people to follow guidelines to stop spread of COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise across the Show-Me State, and Gov. Mike Parson is urging young people to take responsibility of their health to stop the spread.

More grant money is being offered in the state to help Missouri’s recovery from the virus.

“There’s a variation across the state whether the region is an existing hotspot, but overall we are in a good place,” Parson said. “If we want to keep Missouri moving forward we must continue taking steps to slow the spread.”

But the state reported 936 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, by far the largest number reported in the state in a single day since the pandemic began.

Parson said it’s younger people who aren’t taking the virus seriously and are testing positive.

“We need young people to take this virus seriously and understand the responsibility they have in the health of their families and the communities,” Parson said.

Missouri’s Director of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams said with the rising heat, the number of cases is rising and the virus isn’t going anywhere.

“Here in the middle of summer, in hundred-degree days, it’s still spreading through community transmission through young people,” Williams said.

Parson announced $50 million in new grant programs are available for small businesses on Tuesday.

“But I have also said many times, we still have to be able to move forward and repair our economy,” Parson said.

Missouri Director for Economic Development Rob Dixon said $30 million will go toward small business, and the other $20 million will be spent on PPE.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they have been struggling since the onset of COVID-19,” Dixon said.

The $30 million of the Small Business Grant Program was to provide relief to small businesses and family-owned farms for reimbursement of businesses during COVID-19.

Companies producing PPE will be allowed to apply for a grant to help reimburse their production costs due to the virus. Dixon also said the $20 million will go toward purchasing equipment and retooling, upgrading or expanding facilities to increase PPE production. He said there are currently 200 Missouri companies making PPE.

Parson is urging local governments to use the money given to them by the state’s CARES Acts funding.

“The counties that haven’t utilized that money yet, I am strongly urging them to use that money one for testing and one for contact tracing,” Parson said.

Parson said he will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss violent crime and a possible special session. The governor has indicated before he wants a special session to discuss crime across the state.

He will be joined by the Director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety Sandy Karsten, Col. Eric Olson from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri law enforcement officers.