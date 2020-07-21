Gov. Parson visits with Kansas City leaders to discuss solutions to violent crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson says he’s ready to fix Missouri’s statewide problem.

“There’s no doubt with the homicide increases across the state — especially St.Louis, Kansas City, even Columbia and Springfield — it’s something we don’t want to be happening every day,” Parson said Monday.

He met with local leaders to discuss ways to handle the jump in violent crimes in Kansas City.

Witness protection, endangering the welfare of a child and juvenile certification are among some of the topics they discussed.

“This proposal requires the courts to determine if a juvenile should be certified for trials as an adult for the offenses of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action,” Parson said.

Leaders are proposing stiffer penalties for people who encourage a child to use a weapon in a crime.

“What we see a lot of times is we see violent criminals giving guns to juveniles and everything to protect them,” Parson said.

Leaders said the witness protection program is especially important.

“We need people to come forward as witnesses,” said Sandy Karsten, director of Missouri’s public safety department. “We also need to recognize that our victims have a harder way to go when people will not come forward and assist with solving these violent crimes.”

Lawmakers will return to Jefferson City on July 27 to discuss ways to handle the jump in violent crime.