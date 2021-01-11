Gov. Parson’s inauguration breaking with tradition due to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson will be sworn into office as Missouri’s 57th Governor on the south lawn of the Capitol Monday morning.

A crowd of as many as 2,000 people will be in attendance for the 11:00 a.m. ceremony.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Lieutenant Gov. Mike Kehoe will also be sworn into office.

Parson will take his oath and be sworn in at noon. Following the ceremony, Parson will deliver an inaugural address.

Monday’s inauguration is much different than previous years. Because of COVID-19, there is no parade or public reception during the day Monday. A traditional inaugural ball will not be held Monday evening.

Parson kicked off the celebration of his inauguration Saturday in his hometown of Bolivar, Mo., where more than a hundred people gathered for a prayer service.

This year is also the bicentennial of the state. August 10, 2021 will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri becoming a state, which is being kicked off with Monday’s inauguration.