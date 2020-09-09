Governor Kelly announces PPE program for Kansas businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday that the Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) has launched a new Business PPE Stopgap program, which provides personal protective equipment (PPE) to businesses experiencing delays in purchased equipment.

“Businesses in our state have experienced immense challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and they need our support,” Governor Kelly said. “By making sure Kansas business owners have access to the necessary protective equipment when they need it, they can not only protect their employees and customers but also make sure they can stay open for business.”

Businesses that have ordered PPE but are experiencing a back order or delayed delivery date on their purchase may access this program and expect delivery of items, if available, within a few days.

The PPE will be shipped from the state inventory at no cost to eligible businesses.

Items that are supported through this program are masks and face shields, with gowns and coveralls available to health care-related businesses.

“Recognizing the existing challenges of businesses to remain open and serve their customers as well as the likelihood of continued acquisition difficulties, the State of Kansas created this temporary program to ensure Kansas businesses have the PPE needed to continue operating safely,” Angee Morgan, deputy director of KDEM, said.

Requirements include being in good standing with the Kansas Department of Revenue and proof of the PPE backorder or delayed delivery.

To access the program and for additional information, click here.