Governor Kelly proposes tax rebate for Kansas taxpayers

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is proposing a one-time $250 tax rebate for residents who filed a tax return in 2021.
“Thanks to our fiscal responsibility and record economic development success, we can return money to taxpayers and give every Kansas resident who filed taxes in 2021 a $250 rebate,” Kelly said.
The rebate would be a direct non-taxable payment to all Kansas residents who filed their taxes. Married couples who filed jointly will be eligible for a $500 payment.
Kelly’s plan will return nearly $445 million to 1.2 million Kansans.
The governor’s plan will use funds from the state’s budget surplus.
“These are significant savings for every family to be delivered by summer of 2022,” Kelly said.