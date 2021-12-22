Governor Kelly proposes tax rebate for Kansas taxpayers

This computer screen capture from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s page on Facebook shows her giving the annual State of the State address, Tuesday, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says that given the recent mob violence in Washington, the state’s leaders must “must commit ourselves to set an example” of working together. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is proposing a one-time $250 tax rebate for residents who filed a tax return in 2021.

“Thanks to our fiscal responsibility and record economic development success, we can return money to taxpayers and give every Kansas resident who filed taxes in 2021 a $250 rebate,” Kelly said.

The rebate would be a direct non-taxable payment to all Kansas residents who filed their taxes. Married couples who filed jointly will be eligible for a $500 payment.

Kelly’s plan will return nearly $445 million to 1.2 million Kansans.

The governor’s plan will use funds from the state’s budget surplus.

“These are significant savings for every family to be delivered by summer of 2022,” Kelly said.