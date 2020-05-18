Governor Kelly to meet with President Trump

Governor Laura Kelly will visit the White House on Wednesday, May 20, for a meeting with President Trump.

She will be discussing the state’s phased reopening and statewide test strategy. They will also talk about protecting America’s food supply chain, supporting Kansas’ farmers, and partnering to ensure the health and safety of food supply workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I look forward to the discussion with President Trump on ways we can continue to work together with the federal government on our response and recovery efforts,” Governor Kelly said. “Our continued emphasis on protecting Kansans’ health and well-being, and helping the state recover from a public health crisis that has exacted a painful financial toll on many. The economic damage will be ling lasting and will require collaboration at every level. I look forward to discussing how the President and I will continue partnering together in our recovery.”

Phase 1.5 of the Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas takes effect on Monday.