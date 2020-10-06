Governor Mike Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson have fully recovered from COVID

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have fully recovered from COVID and are back to their regular schedules.

According to a spokeswoman for the governor, employees from the governor’s office, mansion, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Governor Security Division were tested for the virus after the Parsons tested positive.

Four state employees tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic and have fully recovered. All other employees tested negative.

The governor’s office did not provide any additional information on the diagnoses of the four employees.

At this time, Governor Parson does not plan to be retested for COVID-19.

“Teresa and I are so grateful that we are two of well over 100,000 Missourians that have recovered from this virus,” Parson said. “We are glad to be back and want to again thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. We are humbled every day to be surrounded by such great people across the state.”