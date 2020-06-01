Governor Mike Parson to address civil unrest, and how COVID-19 has impacted the state budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson will hold a news conference Monday at 2 p.m. to address the recent protests and civil unrest across the entire state.

During that news conference, he’s also expected to announce how COVID-19 has impacted the state’s budget.

The following individuals will all be present at the news conference:

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven

Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development Commissioner Zora Mulligan

Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams.

