Governor Mike Parson to address civil unrest, and how COVID-19 has impacted the state budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson will hold a news conference Monday at 2 p.m. to address the recent protests and civil unrest across the entire state.
During that news conference, he’s also expected to announce how COVID-19 has impacted the state’s budget.
The following individuals will all be present at the news conference:
- Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven
- Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development Commissioner Zora Mulligan
- Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams.
You can watch this news conference live on FOX4KC.com when it happens.