Governor orders flags lowered to half-staff in Olathe for Mayor Michael Copeland’s funeral

OLATHE, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags lowered Friday to honor Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland.

Copeland, Olathe’s longest serving Mayor, died Aug. 19 after suffering a medical emergency in his home. He was 58.

A visitation is scheduled for Copeland this Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 4:15 p.m. at College Church of the Nazarene in Olathe. Copeland will be laid to rest in a private graveside service after the funeral.

Kelly issued an executive order lowering flags to half-staff throughout the city of Olathe Friday.

“Mayor Michael Copeland served his community with honor and integrity for nearly 20 years, and he will be deeply missed,” Kelly said in a news release.

“I offer my condolences to the Mayor’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. As we mourn his loss, let us remember and celebrate his impactful legacy on the city of Olathe and the state of Kansas.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: