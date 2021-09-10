Governor Parson: Biden COVID vaccine mandates “unwelcome in our state”

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

Biden sharply criticized the roughly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, all but biting off his words. The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”

Republican leaders — and some union chiefs, too — said Biden was going too way too far in trying to muscle private companies and workers, a certain sign of legal challenges to come.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and State Attorney General Eric Schmitt were among critics of the Thursday announcement that among other things mandates that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly.

The Biden Administration’s recent announcement seeking to dictate personal freedom and private business decisions is an insult to our American principles of individual liberty and free enterprise.

(1/3) — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 9, 2021

This heavy-handed action by the federal government is unwelcome in our state and has potentially dangerous consequences for working families. (2/3) — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 9, 2021

Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, took to his personal Twitter account to decry the announcement.

Missouri has been a national leader in pushing back against the Biden Administration & Covid related mandates



Biden’s historic overreach on vaccine mandates will not stand in Missouri



We’re at a crossroads in America — who we are and what we’re going to be. We must fight back — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) September 9, 2021

The Majority Leader of the Missouri State Senate called for lawmakers to take action to protect Missouri residents and Missouri businesses.

This is one of the most egregious overreach attempts from a President I have ever witnessed.



1 —> Much of this nonsense will get laughed out of court presumably.



2 —> #MOLeg should take action to protect MO’ians and MO businesses ASAP! #MOLeghttps://t.co/83E353YwFl — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) September 9, 2021