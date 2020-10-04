Governor Parson given ‘all-clear’ to resume working after contracting COVID-19

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson is returning to his duties Monday after he and First Lady Teresa Parson were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Teresa and I have each been given the all-clear to return to work this week, and we look forward to continuing our work to move Missouri forward. Thank you for your outpouring of prayers and best wishes for us over these last several days. I will continue to remind all Missourians to social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands. Governor Mike Parson via Twitter

Late last week, the Associated Press reported that Gov. Parson’s office is declining to say how many members of his staff also have tested positive. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, has not responded to several requests for information on staff illnesses. Jones hasn’t responded to an inquiry from The Associated Press either.

The decision not to provide information on illnesses within the office differs from the practice of other state agencies that have routinely reported case numbers since the pandemic began.

Parson and his wife tested positive on Sept. 23. Neither has developed serious symptoms.