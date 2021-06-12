Governor Parson signs House Bill 85 to protect Missourians’ 2nd Amendment rights

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Saturday, big changes were to Missouri’s gun laws.

Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 85 at Frontier Justice in Lee’s Summit.

The new law allows state gun laws to surpass federal gun laws and holds police departments liable if an officer violates someone’s second amendment rights.

“It is our time to protect the second amendment,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “This is exactly what this bill does and it’s time to get this thing signed and get it into law.”

If someone’s second amendment right is violated, local law enforcement could pay $50,000.

Gov. Parson and supporters of the bill said it draws a line in the sand and protects Missourians from having their rights taken away by the federal government.

“While some people may not spend a lot of time thinking about the second amendment, it’s critical to the preservation of our republic,” Mike Brown, Co-founder of Frontier Justice, said.

While some people are in favor of the new bill, Missouri’s House Minority Leader, Democrat Crystal Quade, said it rewards criminals and punishes police.

Rep. Quade sent a statement ahead of the signing ceremony saying,

House Bill 85 is a radical, dangerous and obviously unconstitutional attempt to declare that Missouri will refuse to follow federal gun laws. When people are looking for real solutions on crime, policing and public safety, Governor Parson and the Republican legislature have instead chosen to preserve Missouri’s growing reputation for extremist and dangerous laws. The new law even allows criminals who violate federal gun law to sue our local law enforcement officers for a minimum $50,000 fine if they in any way assist with federal investigations. It quite literally defunds the police and gives that taxpayer money to convicted criminals. It is long past time for Republicans in Jefferson City to stop the political grandstanding, take their jobs as leaders seriously and pass real solutions to crime in our state. Representative Crystal Quade

