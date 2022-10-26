KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A company is celebrating new service at KCI Airport in a unique way.

The founder of “Grab My Bag Inc.” says it will donate a turkey to Kansas City’s Harvesters, or another food pantry, for every bag it grabs at the airport.

UPDATE: ⁦@GrabMyBagInc⁩ is now at ⁦@KCIAirport⁩! From Nov 1-18 they’re having a #Thanksgiving initiative. For every bag “grabbed,” they’ll donate a turkey to a family in need. ⁦🦃 Previous coverage ⬇️ @fox4kc⁩ ⁦@HarvestersORG⁩ https://t.co/wv0UpuLDU2 — Russell Colburn (@RColburnnews) October 26, 2022

The company allows travelers to land and leave the airport. Grab My Bag retrieves the travelers’ luggage from baggage claim and delivers it to wherever they are staying, or to their home.

Travelers book Grab My Bag on the company’s website or over the phone. Consent is needed for the “grabber” to transport each bag. Customers must also send the company a picture of the bags when they register so the employee can easily find them.

The company charges $35 for two bags or less, $65 for three or four, and the prices increase from there.

