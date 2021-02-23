Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt’s daughter, announces Miss Kansas USA 2021 bid

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 28: Gracie Hunt daughter of Kansas City Chief’s CEO Clark Hunt attends the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 28, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, has announced her bid for Miss Kansas USA in 2021.

“I’m so excited to announce that I will be competing for Miss Kansas USA this April!” Gracie Hunt tweeted.

The competition is scheduled for April 11, 2021 at the B&B Live Performing Arts Theatre in Shawnee, Kansas. The winner will go on to compete for Miss USA. The winner there will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2021 competition.

The announcement comes as Johnson County remains under COVID-19 restrictions, including a 50-person or 50% cap on indoor gatherings and events. Johnson County officials will likely review these restrictions in March.

It’s also unclear how the mask mandate, implemented by the state and adopted by Johnson County, will have an effect on the competition and competitors.

Gracie Hunt is a fashion, fitness beauty and sports blogger. She has used her platform to promote the Special Olympics. She also recently posted on Instagram that she is pursuing a master’s degree at Kansas University.

