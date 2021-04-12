Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, wins Miss Kansas USA

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Gracie Hunt, daughter of the Chiefs part-owner and CEO Clark Hunt, has won the 2021 Miss Kansas USA pageant competition.

“I cannot put into words how honored I am to join the VANBROS family and Miss Kansas USA legacy & represent the amazing state of Kansas!” Hunt said in a post on the pageant’s Instagram page. “Thank you to everyone who believed in me and to God for making my prayers a reality.”

Hunt announced her bid for the competition in February. She is currently working toward a Master’s Degree in Sport Management from the University of Kansas.

She told FOX4 that she wasn’t interested in pageants for most of her life because she thought her future was in sports.

“I got my fourth serious concussion, which ended my soccer career. That was a really difficult thing for someone who wanted to play in college,” Hunt said.

She is also the granddaughter of Lamar Hunt, who founded the Chiefs

“Congratulations, Gracie!” A statement from the pageant on social media reads. “I know you will make Kansas so proud.”