Graduating to in-person events: University of Kansas makes plans to host Commencement

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas announced Tuesday that it plans to host in-person Commencement activities in May. The plans are tentative and KU says those plans could be canceled at any time.

Chancellor Douglas Girod released a statement online about the plans. In it he said, “This year’s planning will be complicated, but we owe it to our graduates to do everything we can to create the special moment they have worked for and deserve.”

He says graduation ceremonies will honor both the classes of 2020 and 2021.

The University of Kansas says the Class of 2021 will have graduation in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sunday, May 16. The Class of 2020 will graduate a week later on May 23. Ceremonies for that class will also be held in the stadium.

Chancellor Girod says the University is taking steps to make sure ceremonies are as safe as possible.

KU plans to schedule multiple Commencement ceremonies for each session. Students and guests will be assigned to a specific session. Each graduate will receive a limited number of seats for guests. Each guest and graduate will be required to have a ticket to get into the session.

Commencement will include the traditional walk down the Hill into Memorial Stadium, though the walk will look different than in past years to ensure social distancing.

All activities will be streamed live and recorded so those who aren’t on campus are able to watch.

Plans are still underway for students graduating from KU’s Medical Center.