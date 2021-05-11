Graham Zusi becomes most capped Sporting Kansas City player in club history

REUNION, FLORIDA – JULY 26: Graham Zusi #8 of Sporting Kansas City takes a shot on goal during a round of sixteen match between Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps as part of MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 26, 2020 in Reunion, Florida. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After returning to the starting lineup in a 2-1 home victory over MLS expansion side Austin FC, Sporting Kansas City defender Graham Zusi collected his 295th appearance for the club making him the all-time leader.

With tonight's start, Graham Zusi sets the Club record for most regular season appearances at 295.#SportingKC | #OneSportingWay pic.twitter.com/8SFqPCMZaM — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 9, 2021

“I actually can’t describe in words what it felt to be back in front of the fans,” Zusi said after the match. “It kind of caught me off guard (and) I was a bit emotional when I came out for warm-ups. It felt fantastic to be back and to cap it off with a win as well.”

Zusi passes Overland Park native and current Austin FC defender Matt Besler who both joined SKC in 2009.

"This club means everything to me." #OneSportingWay — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 10, 2021

“As far as I’m concerned, any record that myself or Matt holds, whether one of us jumps the other, we’ve done that all together. So (you) might as well tattoo both our names in the history books,” Zusi said.

The defender was recovering from injury to start the season and got his first start of the season in the win.

His 295 appearances puts him one away from tying former Chicago Fire defender C.J. Brown (296), who played from 1998 to 2010, for the most caps for one club in MLS history. Cobi Jones tops that list with 306.

Zusi and the rest of SKC now shift their energy as they pay a visit to Western Conference rivals Houston Dynamo on Wednesday at BBVA Stadium at 7:30 p.m.