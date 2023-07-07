KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Physical evidence was the focus of an ongoing murder and child sex abuse trial in Jackson County.

Maggie Ybarra and Michael Hendricks, both from Grain Valley, are charged with murdering Kensie Aubry, 32, and burying her remains on Hendricks’ land.

They also face charges of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Friday afternoon testimony from an FBI agent revealed detectives came away with multiple plastic bags filled with human remains during a July 2021 search of Hendricks’ property.

Photos entered as evidence show some of the dismembered body parts have tattoos. One tattoo on the decaying skin seems to mention Aubry’s name.

Also on Friday, a police detective detailed a search of Hendricks’ home in April 2021. Testimony stated officers confiscated a number of cameras and digital storage devices.

Officers were said to be looking for photos of Aubrey or her remains.

Thursday, an Independence police detective and FBI task force member testified that Hendricks’ neighbors said they saw Hendricks using heavy machinery, for digging, on the front end of his property.

That police detective said a power saw was also taken from Hendricks’ home after a cadaver dog was attracted to it.

Ybarra’s mom, Ruth Lohnes, also testified Thursday. She said her daughter asked her to come over. During her conversation with Ybarra and Hendricks Lohnes said she was concerned Aubry was “not alive anymore.”

Lohnes said she “got the impression [Hedricks] had strangled or squished Aubry.” She also was told it happened while the three were engaging in sexual activity.

Lohnes told investigators Ybarra was yelling obscenities at the woman while Aubry was strangled.

She claims the couple told her it took 4 minutes for Aubry to die.

When asked why she thinks they would do something like this, Lohnes told the court Hendricks kept repeating it was something he always wanted to do.

Lohnes said Hendricks and Ybarra showed her pictures of the victim within a freezer with one of her arms missing.

Lohnes told the court the pair said they put body parts in a plastic totes and tried to use a helicopter to drop them over a body of water, but they floated.

Lohnes’ information led detectives to Hendricks’ property. She told investigators the pair told her they planned to bury Aubry’s body there.

A teenager in foster care broke Aubry’s missing persons case open when she confided in a case worker that Hendricks and Ybarra had sexually abused her. That teenager testified this week that the couple also showed her photos of a dead woman which were taken in their home.

This case returns to court on Monday morning.