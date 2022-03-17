GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — A female sergeant with the Grain Valley Police Department says she was discriminated against. That’s part of a lawsuit recently filed against the city. The patrol sergeant said her gender made her the target of rude comments and retaliation.

Sgt. Shannon Carr is still working for the Grain Valley Police Department. In the suit, Carr and her attorney paint a picture of a woman trying to make her way in male dominated workforce.

The city said they won’t comment.

Women on the police force are few and far between. Traditionally, it’s seen as a man’s job but most female officers you talk to will say they hold their own.

“In a perfect society, in my head, at least the perfect society doesn’t think about these things. Right. But in reality, they do. And we’ve had a long history of it,” Kruskall said.

Carr has been with the Grain Valley Police Department for the past fifteen years. Her lawyer, Lynne Bratcher, filed charges of discrimination with the Missouri Human Rights Commission in August of 2021 asking for the right to sue the city based on their claims. They believe they will receive a response during the course of litigation.

She claims in the suit over the past two years her responsibilities were taken away from her and given to other male employees. The court filing says her duties in background investigation were given to a male sergeant and then a male officer.

In 2018, the documents claim Carr proposed a street crime unit with a focus on drug activity within the city. The idea was denied, but later the department’s Street Crime Unit was created without her and “multiple officers with less experience were chosen by the Patrol Captain” to be a part of the unit.

In October of 2020, Carr claims she was falsely reprimanded by the department and accused of being insubordinate about the way she processed a scene in September of the same year. The suit claims the Patrol Captain recommended she be reprimanded, and a document provided to her falsely questioned her emotional state.

On the same day in October, Carr said she was given a document dated September 29, 2020 said she was placed on a performance improvement plan for alleged issues dating back to 2016. Part of the performance improvement plan required Carr to go through a psychological evaluation.

The documents say Carr went through the evaluation and the psychologist suggested she seek legal assistance for sex discrimination in the workplace.

In December of 2020, the suit claims Carr interviewed for a detective position. She says during the interview she was asked by an outside agency interviewer if she would need more time to show up to scenes because she had to do her makeup and hair.

“It’s not just about the money, right? It’s about your self-esteem. And it’s especially difficult when you’re being criticized for something you can’t help,” Kruskall said.

Carr said she was not offered the job, was not given feedback on the interview process, and was not on an eligibility list for a future position.

In the suit it says Carr originally filed a discrimination claim back in February of 2021 and says she was retaliated against for filing the charge. After the filing she was placed on performance improvement plans and was required to attend a fitness of duty test not required for male employees. She was then suspended and placed on administrative leave pending the fitness for duty test. Carr is back working on the force.

“If you win your case, or settle your case, you’re the one getting a check, but it’s also about so many other people because by doing this, you are contributing to an army of women, an army of women who are going to come forward and make change,” Kruskall said.

According to 30×30, a female law enforcement agency aimed at making 30% of recruited officers women by 2030, only 12% of officers are women nationwide. In a 2021 Pew study of state female officers only 4% of Missouri’s troopers are women.

When asked for a response from the City of Grain Valley and the Grain Valley Police department, City Administrator said they could not comment on personnel matters and pending litigation.

The city has until April 14 to file a formal response to the suit. A conference hearing is scheduled for the case in June.

Carr and her lawyer, Lynne Bratcher, did not want to comment on the case and said the suit speaks for itself.

